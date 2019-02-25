N.I. to be warmer than Spain today and tomorrow - this is how long it's set to last

Temperatures across Northern Ireland will be greater than temperatures in some parts of Spain on Monday and Tuesday.

The high temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday are 17°C and 16°C respectively according to to the Met Office.

A couple and their dogs pictured at Holywood beach in Northern Ireland enjoying the warm weather in 2018. (Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker)

"Some early mistiness, particularly around the east coast. Quite extensive higher cloud, but staying dry with brighter spells increasingly breaking through during the afternoon. Light southerly breezes, freshening around the coasts. Maximum temperature 17°C," reads the weather forecast for Northern Ireland on the Met Office website.

"A mild and dry day. Higher cloud gradually thinning and breaking through the morning, leading to a fine, sunny afternoon, which will feel pleasant as the winds fall light. Maximum temperature 16°C," said the Met Office of Tuesday.

The temperature in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday is not expected to exceed 15°C, according to the Met Office.

Sadly, the mild and pleasant weather is not set to last as rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday.

"Recent largely dry, very mild weather will change towards the end of the working week. Wednesday dry and bright. Thursday turns showery. Friday sees rain spreading from west later," said the Met Office.