Nadine Coyle tells I'm a Celebrity 2019 she cannot wait to 'torture her mammy on the phone' when she leaves the Australian bush

Derry pop-singer Nadine Coyle has told the 'I'm a Celebrity 2019' team she cannot wait to 'torture her mammy on the phone' when she eventually leaves the Australian bush.

The former Girls Aloud star said her daughter Anaíya and her 'Derry mammy' Lillian were what she missed most about being stuck in northern New South Wales.

"I miss my little girl. I miss talking to my mammy about ten times a day on the phone about stupid things. You just want to call her like, 'Mammy this happened to me today!'

"And I have not been able to do it so I cannot wait to torture my mammy on the phone when I get out," she said.