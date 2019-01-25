‘¡Nae pasarán!’ - a story of factory workers who defied Pinochet - screening in Museum of Free Derry tomorrow

‘¡Nae pasarán!’, a film telling the story of how a group of Scottish factory workers took direct action against the murderous dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in Chile in the early 1970s will be screened in the Museum of Free Derry at 4p.m. on Saturday.

The screening, part of the Bloody Sunday 1972-2019 events programme is being co-sponsored by the Derry Trades Union Council and will be introduced by its Chair, Liam Gallagher.

Mr. Gallagher said: “These workers refused to work on the Rolls Royce engines that were destined for Pinochet’s airforce.

“They were to discover the dramatic consequences of their actions 40 years later.”

The film’s director Felipe Bustos Sierra will attend the screening and will participate in a question and answer session with Mr. Gallagher afterwards.

The screening will be followed by a Chilean reception with authentic wine and nibbles. Admission is free and members of the public are invited to come along to the event at the museum in Glendafa Park.

The documentary, which was released last year, focuses on pensioners Bob Fulton, Stuart Barrie, John Keenan and Robert Somerville, who in 1973, while working at Rolls Royce in East Kilbride refused to repair the engines of Hawker Hunter planes that were bound for Chile.

They were protesting the assassination of the Chilean President Salvador Allende on September 11, 1973.

As the filmaker puts it: “In a Scottish town in 1974, factory workers refuse to carry out repairs on warplane engines in an act of solidarity against the violent military coup in Chile. Four years pass before the engines, left to rust in factory yard, mysteriously disappear in the middle of the night.”