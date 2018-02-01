Nail gun and drill stolen from van

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a theft from a van parked in the Fahan Street area of the city on Friday, January 26.

PSNI Constable Johnston said; “It was reported to Police that at approximately 11pm entry was gained to a silver Ford Transit Van parked in Fahan Street.

“A Hitachi Nail Gun NK900 and a Dewalt 18v Combo Drill were then stolen from the vehicle.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Police at Strand road on 101 quoting CCS 535 29/01/2018.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”