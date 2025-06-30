A Community Mass is to be held this afternoon (Monday) in St Mary’s, Castlefin for a much-loved Derry-born priest, who passed away over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Oliver Crilly was born in the Parish of Lavey and educated in Derry’s St. Columb’s College.

He spent the last ten years of what should have been his retirement actively serving as Priest in Residence in the Parish of Urney and Castlefin in Donegal, which is in the Diocese of Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Diamond Jubilee of Fr Crilly’s ordination was celebrated last week, as he had been ordained at at St. Patrick's College of Maynooth in June, 1965.

The late Father Oliver Crilly.

Sadly, while he was not able to join his parishioners in person, he marked the occasion in hospital.

The highly-regarded priest passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday and is being greatly mourned by parishioners.

Announcing his death, Father Ciarán Hegarty of the Parish of Urney and Castlefin paid tribute to ‘a good friend to all’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is with immense sadness that we learned this evening of the passing from this life into eternity of Fr Oliver Crilly. Just last week Fr Oliver celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of his Ordination to the Priesthood and we in Urney and Castlefinn feel tremendously blessed that he spent the twilight years of his priestly ministry among us.

"Even though old-age and ill-health slowed him down considerably in the past few years it was of the utmost importance to him to continue to exercise his ministry by offering Mass in St Anthony's Oratory in St Mary's Church on Monday and Friday mornings.

“Fr Oliver will be missed in all parts of our parish but especially, it should be acknowledged, by the congregation of St Mary's Church and the people of Castlefinn who had such great affection and admiration for him and of whom he was so immensely fond.

“Might I say how greatly I appreciated all the advice, counsel, help and support he gave me since my arrival in Urney and Castlefinn almost six years ago but especially since I became the administrator of the parish in 2020. I will miss that, of course, but also our conversations about the state of the Church and the world, his reminiscences of his various ministries, the love of the Irish language that we had in common, and also his hearty laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a good friend to us all and life won't be the same without him but as we say goodbye to him in sorrow we also joyfully send him onward to life without end in the presence of the Lord he served so faithfully.

“Tar, a dhuine bheannaithe m'Athar, glac mar oidhreacht an ríocht a ullmhaíodh duit ó thúsú an domhain. Matha 25:34

Fr Crilly retired as Parish Priest of Greenlough in Derry at the mandatory retirement age of 75 and a spokesperson for Greenlough Parish said he would be missed by all

“ It is with deep regret we inform you of the death of our former Parish Priest Fr. Oliver Crilly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fr. Oliver was a faithful and dedicated Parish Priest to us from 2007 - 2015. During that time he touched many people's lives and will be greatly missed by everyone in our Parish.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Fr. Oliver’s family and friends during this time.

We will always remember Fr. Crilly fondly and have wonderful memories.

“Eternal rest grant unto your servant Father Oliver, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Amen”

Fr Crilly wrote several books and helped translate scripture into Irish.

He spent several years of his early Priesthood in Dublin as Catholic Communications Director and worked with Veritas Publications.

Fr Crilly also spent seventeen years Ministering in Strabane before moving to Ardmore Parish on the outskirts of Derry City before his final Parish Priest appointment in Greenlough in Dery.

The highly-regarded cleric was a cousin of Francis Hughes and Thomas McElwee, who came from the neighbouring parish of Bellaghy.

Both men were among ten republicans who died during the 1981 hunger strike as part of a prison protest for political status.

During that tumultuous period, Fr Crilly was involved with the Irish Commission for Justice and Peace, a Catholic church-linked group that held H-Block meetings with the hunger strikers in a bid to find a resolution.

Fr. Crillys remains returned to St. Mary's Church, Castlefin on Sunday night at 7.m. and such was the high esteem he was held in, parishioners kept an all night Vigil at the Church.

A farewell Mass will be held this afternoon , Monday, at 4 p.m. before his remains go to the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Greenlough to repose overnight for Requiem Mass tomorrow Tuesday at 12 o'clock.

Fr. Crilly will be laid to rest with his late parents afterwards at St. Mary's Churchyard, Lavey, Derry.

Fr Crilly’s Requiem Mass can be viewed via the Parish webcam on https://churchmedia.tv/st-oliver-plunketts-greenlough

The Parish of Urney and Castlefin has also been streaming live today on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinparish.

.