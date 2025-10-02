Appeal for information after injured man found on road at Bridgend near Donegal-Derry border
Gardaí have said they are ‘investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man with injuries on the road at Bridgend, Co Donegal, on Wednesday, October 1.
A Garda spokesperson said that, at approximately 8:20pm, Gardaí received a report of a male with injuries on the road at Bridgend.
The man, aged in his 20s, was subsequently brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.