Appeal for information after injured man found on road at Bridgend near Donegal-Derry border

By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:42 BST
Gardaí have said they are ‘investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man with injuries on the road at Bridgend, Co Donegal, on Wednesday, October 1.

A Garda spokesperson said that, at approximately 8:20pm, Gardaí received a report of a male with injuries on the road at Bridgend.

The man, aged in his 20s, was subsequently brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of Killea, Manorstown Cross and Bridgend between 7.00pm and 9.00pm and has video camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0035374 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

