The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, will open a Book of Condolence today, August 23, in the Guildhall at 3pm in memory of the veteran journalist and campaigner Nell McCafferty, who passed away on Wednesday.

The Book of Condolence will be open to the public from 3pm today and those who can’t attend the Guildhall in person can sign it online at: https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences

Nell McCafferty’s funeral will take place today, Friday, in the Long Tower in Derry.

Ms. McCafferty died peacefully at Beech Hill Care Nursing Home in Fahan, on Wednesday, August 21.

She was aged 80.