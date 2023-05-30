News you can trust since 1772
Bunbeg explosion: Gardai 'continue to investigate all circumstances' as man killed is named locally

Gardaí have said they ‘continue to investigate all the circumstances’ surrounding an explosion in Brinlack, near Bunbeg, Co. Donegal, that occurred yesterday afternoon, Monday, May 29.
By Laura Glenn
Published 30th May 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

A man, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured during the incident. He has been named locally as Stephen Montgomery, from the Dunfanaghy area.

Gardai said his body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem is expected to take place later today, Tuesday, May 30.

The main road through Bunbeg. (File pic)The main road through Bunbeg. (File pic)
The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel attended the scene of the incident yesterday evening and the area was declared safe.

Gardai confirmed that the scene remains preserved this morning for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

The road also remains closed this morning.

A Garda investigation remains ongoing at this time.

