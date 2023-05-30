Bunbeg explosion: Gardai 'continue to investigate all circumstances' as man killed is named locally

A man, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured during the incident. He has been named locally as Stephen Montgomery, from the Dunfanaghy area.

Gardai said his body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem is expected to take place later today, Tuesday, May 30.

The main road through Bunbeg. (File pic)

The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel attended the scene of the incident yesterday evening and the area was declared safe.

Gardai confirmed that the scene remains preserved this morning for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road also remains closed this morning.