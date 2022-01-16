Buncrana death: Gardai issue new appeal for information and say post mortem results not being made public yet

People attend a vigil and prayer service at St Oran’s National School in Cockhill on Saturday evening for John Kelly. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS – 108

The death of John Kelly stunned the community and there was a large turnout on Saturday night at a prayer vigil for the Derry man who became a beloved member of the community in his adopted home town in Donegal.

A statement said: “Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances on the evening of Friday, 14th January, 2022, in Buncrana, County Donegal.

“At approximately 7:10pm, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in Knockalla Drive in Buncrana. The post mortem has been completed by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which are not being released for operational purposes.