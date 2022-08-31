Candlelit vigil to be held in Strathfoyle as Derry community rallies behind families of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vigil will take place at 8.15pm at St. Oliver Plunkett. Those who wish to attend are asked to please bring their own candles.

The community across Derry has been showing its solidarity and support to the families of the two young men following their tragic passing on Monday night.

A Go Fund Me campaign, started by Jean Rodgers and Micky Doherty, has raised almost £8000 for the teenagers’ families.

Flowers are laid at the scene at Lough Enagh in Derry as the community mourned the two young teenagers who tragically died on Monday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The information on the page states: “The people of Derry have been left devastated for those who have died suddenly, Myself and Micky Doherty have come together to organise this page to help the families who have been left devastated with this news.”