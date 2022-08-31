Candlelit vigil to be held in Strathfoyle as Derry community rallies behind families of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian
The community of Strathfoyle is hold a candlelight vigil on Thursday evening at the chapel’s grotto to offer their ‘solidarity and prayers’ to the families of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.
The vigil will take place at 8.15pm at St. Oliver Plunkett. Those who wish to attend are asked to please bring their own candles.
The community across Derry has been showing its solidarity and support to the families of the two young men following their tragic passing on Monday night.
A Go Fund Me campaign, started by Jean Rodgers and Micky Doherty, has raised almost £8000 for the teenagers’ families.
Most Popular
-
1
Two teenagers who died in Enagh Lough tragedy are named locally as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian
-
2
Two teenagers die in Enagh Lough tragedy
-
3
Joint funeral to take place for Derry teenagers Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon
-
4
Enagh Lough Tragedy: St Columb’s College ‘devastated’ over the loss of its two pupils
-
5
Mayor to open Book of Condolence in memory of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian
The information on the page states: “The people of Derry have been left devastated for those who have died suddenly, Myself and Micky Doherty have come together to organise this page to help the families who have been left devastated with this news.”
You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jean-rodgers?fbclid=IwAR28x1VOrtXbfiyhYquRGYnydMBPi_dNGCvuatv8NYYepCGr2wc5-8k3NiM