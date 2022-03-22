Coffee morning for Ukraine at Spraoi agus Spórt

All monies raised from the coffee morning and this year’s Spraoi agus Spórt Easter Draw will go towards the Emergency Ukraine Appeal.

Co-founder & CEO of Spraoi agus Spórt Helen Nolan said devastating images from the conflict in Ukraine had prompted the staff and Board of Spraoi agus Spórt to act.

“The current situation in Ukraine has deeply shocked and saddened us all” she said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has left us all feeling devastated and heartbroken for the people caught up in the middle of it – including millions of mothers & children who have been left traumatised or suffering as a result.

“We have therefore decided to host a coffee morning at Spraoi agus Spórt to show our support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine – and to raise much-needed funds for the Emergency Appeal.

“I have no doubts we will see a wonderful response to our fundraising appeal from the people of Carndonagh and the surrounding areas – and I would also like to take this opportunity to let people know that generous donations of baked goods will be greatly appreciated!

“Absolutely everyone is welcome to attend our coffee morning on Saturday 26 March – and please feel free to spread the word on social media.

“We would also like to thank the many businesses in Carndonagh and beyond who have sponsored prizes for our Easter Draw.

“By taking this important stand together as a local community I hope we can raise as much money as possible for those in need!”