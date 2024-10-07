The community of Strabane has been left devastated. Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the community is devastated after the death of a man in Ballymagorry, Strabane.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed on Monday afternoon that they have launched a murder investigation following the death of the man, who passed away in the early hours of this morning.

West Tyrone MLA Mr McCrossan said: “The local community is totally and utterly devastated following the news of a young man’s death following an assault late last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and friends, my heart goes out to them as they deal with this earth-shattering news. I’m sure everyone in the local community will rally around them at this terrible time.

He added: “I commend police for their quick response to this and would urge the public to give them the space they need to carry out their investigation. Anyone with any information should come forward immediately.

“At the heart of this matter is a broken family and they should be uppermost in our thoughts at this time.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight, or who may have captured CCTV, dash cam or mobile footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police officers remain at the scene as they continue their enquiries, and a number of road closures are in place.