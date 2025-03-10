Customs checkpoints in Inishowen targeted 'VRT obligations and mineral oil fraud’

A number of customs checkpoints took place in four locations across Inishowen on Thursday, which targeted non-compliance with ‘Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) obligations and mineral oil fraud.’

A spokesperson for Customs and Revenue confirmed to the Journal that they took part in routine multi-agency checkpoints on March 6 in the Buncrana, Carndonagh, Drumfries and Burt areas.

"At all checkpoints Revenue officers were targeting non-compliance’ with (VRT) obligations and mineral oil fraud.

They added that ‘no further information is available in respect of this operation at this time.’