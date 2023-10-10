Derry and Strabane’s public buildings light up pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week
Running from October 9th to 15, the initiative seeks to support bereaved parents and families and unite them with others across the world to commemorate their babies’ lives.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, facilitated the lighting and expressed her hope that the gesture would help raise local awareness of the issue.
“I am proud to be able to facilitate the lighting up of our civic buildings to show support to the thousands of families affected in our Council area,” she said.
“It is an opportunity to highlight that they are not alone and there are support services in place to guide them through this heart breaking time.”
Baby Loss Awareness Week is recognised across the world and culminates with the ‘Wave of Light’ on 15 October.