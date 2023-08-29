Derry journalist Aoife Moore investigates the 'dark side' of dating apps in 'Fools for Love' for RTE

Aoife Moore.

‘Fools for Love’ was announced as RTE confirmed its upcoming season.

"From romance fraud to unsolicited graphic images and abusive messages, Aoife Moore investigates the dark side of dating Apps. Hearing from victims who have experienced everything from identity theft to death threats, as well as experts and the Garda cybercrime unit, Aoife explores the hostile environment women experience as they navigate the world of online dating.”

Other real life programmes this season include ‘Sun, Sea, and Scalpels,’ which follows some of the thousands of Irish people opting to travel abroad for cosmetic surgery, and ‘Keith’s Teeth: A Dental Odyssey,’ in which Keith Duffy examines the nation’s changing relationship with our smiles.