Derry man (21) remains 'traumatised' after assault that 'shifted' his cheekbone and damaged eye socket

The 21-year-old Derry man who was assaulted in the city on Monday sustained damage to his cheekbone and eye socket, which could be permanent, his mother said.

Connor Muirhead , who is autistic and has severe epilepsy, was with a friend at Clooney Terrace on Monday when they came upon a ‘big group’ who shouted to him and asked for his name.

Speaking to the Journal, his mother, Tess Curran said that when Connor didn’t respond, he was punched in the face and fell to the ground.

Tess said the assault, which police are investigating as a sectarian hate crime, could have been fatal and Connor remains ‘traumatised.’

Connor Muirhead (21) sustained injuries to his face after he was assaulted.

In an update on Thursday, Tess told the Journal how hospital scans showed that, due to the assault, Connor’s ‘cheek bone is shifted and his lower eye socket is damaged’.

"So, he can only see face forward, not to the side and I’m still waiting on confirmation to see if it’s permanent.

"They can’t tell until the swelling of his side of his face goes down.”

Tess added how it’s ‘still to be determined’ if Connor will need surgery and he’s ‘still very confused and traumatised’.

"He just does not understand why this has happened.”

Tess is looking after Connor and said he is ‘as comfortable as he can be in this awful situation.”

Speaking on Monday, just hours after the assault, Tess outlined how her son has severe epilepsy and had a bleed on his brain about six months ago due to seizures.

"It’s dangerous if he gets hit in the head. They could have killed him.

"He just went outside to get a smoke and when they called him, he thought they might have been looking for a cigarette. They knocked him unconscious and he woke up to them booting him in the head. He lay there until they were done.”

Connor managed to get up and went to a nearby facility, following which the ambulance and police were called.

Connor grew up in Scotland and he and Tess moved back to her native Derry three years ago.

She told how Connor wanted to move out on his own to get some independence and ‘spread his wings’, but is now too scared to go back home.

She outlined how her son is ‘not a fighter’ and said she believed there may have been a sectarian motive to the attack.

"He doesn’t socialise all that much and keeps himself to himself. I know he did absolutely nothing to get what he did. His face is all swollen and sore. The people who did this are animals.

"This is happening too much in this town and you’d never think it would happen in this day and age.”

Tess said that she and Connor hope that by speaking out they will encourage others to also do so and to ‘also come forward."

“This shouldn’t be happening. It’s like going back in time – the way they are acting and behaving. It’s only a small minority, but they need to get locked up.”

Police confirmed that a man aged in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, following a report of an assault in the Bonds Hill area of Derry on Monday, April 28, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.