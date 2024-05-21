Derry model Joanna Cooper and Irish rugby star husband Conor Murray announce they are expecting a baby
Derry model and entrepreneur Joanna Cooper and her husband, Ireland rugby star Conor Murray, have announced they are expecting a baby.
The popular couple, who were married in June last year, announced the news on Instagram with a short black and white video, accompanied by the caption ‘Mom & Dad.’
In the video, the couple share a kiss as both lay their hands on Joanna’s baby bump.
The couple’s news was met with delight, with almost 60,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments of congratulations.
