Derry model Joanna Cooper and Irish rugby star husband Conor Murray announce they are expecting a baby

Derry model and entrepreneur Joanna Cooper and her husband, Ireland rugby star Conor Murray, have announced they are expecting a baby.

The popular couple, who were married in June last year, announced the news on Instagram with a short black and white video, accompanied by the caption ‘Mom & Dad.’

In the video, the couple share a kiss as both lay their hands on Joanna’s baby bump.

