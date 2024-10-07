Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Derry have said they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for a 40-year-old woman who was last seen by her family two weeks ago.

Julia Stokes / Orr is 40 years old, with long black hair, approximately 5’ 2” tall and of medium build.

What she is wearing is currently unknown.

Julia was last seen in the city centre approximately two weeks ago by family, who reported her missing yesterday, Sunday, August 6.

Police said that the family is ‘obviously concerned and seek your assistance to locate her’.

If you know Julia, have an up to date phone number for her, or know where she currently is, please contact 101 quoting serial 1155 of the 6/10/24.