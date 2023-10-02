Derry police 'growing increasingly concerned' for missing person Kirsty Temple
Police in Derry have said they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for missing person Kirsty Temple.
By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Kirsty is described as 17 years old and was wearing pink leggings, light blue high top Converse and a two-tone North Face jacket. She was last on the city side.
If you have any information to assist Police to locate Kirsty, please call 101 quoting serial 1002 of 29/09/23.
You can keep up to date with the PSNI in Derry and Strabane on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PoliceDerryCityStrabane