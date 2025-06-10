Derry police seek assistance in locating missing teenager
Police in Derry are seeking assistance in locating a missing 15 year old.
Lanesha O’Carroll was last seen by her family today around 1pm in the Waterside, and may still be in that area.
She is described as 15 years old, slim build with medium length brown highlighted hair.
She is believed to be wearing blue baggy ripped jeans and a navy jumper.
Should you have sighted Lanesha or can assist Police and her family to locate her, please call Police on 101, quoting serial 978 of 10/06/25.