Derry police seek assistance in locating missing teenager

By Laura Glenn
Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Derry are seeking assistance in locating a missing 15 year old.

Lanesha O’Carroll was last seen by her family today around 1pm in the Waterside, and may still be in that area.

She is described as 15 years old, slim build with medium length brown highlighted hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is believed to be wearing blue baggy ripped jeans and a navy jumper.

Should you have sighted Lanesha or can assist Police and her family to locate her, please call Police on 101, quoting serial 978 of 10/06/25.

Related topics:PoliceDerry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice