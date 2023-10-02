Derry police seeking information on missing person Shane Agnew
Police in Derry and the family and friends of missing person Shane Agnew are growing concerned for his welfare.
By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Shane Agnew is currently a Missing Person and described as aged 23, 6ft 3 and of slim build, with short, dark brown hair. Shane was last seen wearing grey bottoms, and a white and black Adidas top with white hood, possibly with navy waterproof coat and trousers.
Shane was last seen outside Foyleside Shopping centre on Saturday morning, September 30.
If you have seen Shane, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1372 of 27th September 2023.