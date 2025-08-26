Derry teenager Aoife is fighting rare bone cancer osteosarcoma with ‘strength and smiles’

A fundraising campaign has been launched to ‘ease some of the pressures’ for a Derry teenager diagnosed with a rare and aggressive bone cancer.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aoife (17), a student at Thornhill College, first experienced a pain in her leg, which she and her family hoped was nothing serious.

However, earlier this summer, Aoife was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer, which has spread to her lungs.

Since then, her life has ‘changed completely’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aoife (17) has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

Writing on Go Fund Me, her mother Laura Black told how, ‘instead of focusing on school, friends, and all the normal parts of teenage life’ Aoife is undergoing intensive chemotherapy and spending long weeks in hospital in Belfast.’

"In around two months’ time, she is scheduled for major surgery on her leg, and possibly her lung too, depending on how treatment goes.

Laura added: “Before her diagnosis, Aoife was active, fun-loving, and full of energy. She trained in taekwondo, which she loved, and our family always made time for movie nights or games nights together at the weekends.

"These simple traditions meant the world to us.

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards making Aoife’s journey a little lighter.

"Now, our family life has been divided, with one parent in Belfast with Aoife while the other stays home with her younger siblings. It has been incredibly hard for us all, especially for her brothers Oliver (10), Oscar (8), and little sister Ivy-Mae (4), who miss their big sister so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aoife has always been known to their family as their ‘little smiler’.

"From the time she was a baby, she had a way of lighting up every room she walked into, and even now, through this fight, her smile rarely fades. Her courage, warmth, and determination shine through each day, and the smallest surprises — like a blind bag or a new Monster High doll — can light up her whole face. She has also shown incredible determination to carry on with her A Levels. Even when her hospital team suggested it might be too much, Aoife insisted on trying.

"Her strength and focus on her education remind us every day that she is not just fighting cancer, she is fighting for her future.”

The fundraiser has been launched to help ease some of the pressures that come with Aoife’s treatment and recovery.

It will be utilised in a number of ways, including creating a safe space for Aoife at home.

"We would love to build an extension to give her a downstairs bedroom. As her treatment continues and mobility becomes more difficult, having her own space downstairs will make life much easier and more comfortable.

It will also help support travel and accommodation costs.

"Much of Aoife’s treatment takes place in Belfast, which means long journeys and overnight stays. These costs quickly add up, but being by her side through everything is our top priority.”

Her family also wants to keep Aoife’s spirits high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From blind bags to Monster High dolls, these small gifts bring Aoife moments of joy during the hardest days, and we love being able to surprise her with them.”

Laura added: “As a family, we are normally very private and would never have imagined setting up a fundraiser like this. Asking for help does not come easily to us. But right now, we simply cannot do this alone, and every bit of support means the world.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards making Aoife’s journey a little lighter, helping us adapt our home, cover the ongoing costs of treatment, and keep her surrounded with comfort and love.

“More than anything, we just want Aoife to feel at home, surrounded by love, with her siblings by her side again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for supporting Aoife and walking with us through this journey ❤️

You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/aoifes-cancer-journey-fighting-with-strength-and-smiles