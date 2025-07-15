Little Lucas is a Paw Patrol loving toddler, whose smile lights up every room.

A fundraising initiative has been set up for a ‘bright, joyful’ little Derry boy and the ‘brilliant’ Haematology unit in which he is receiving care.

Lucas Hutchman is a Paw Patrol, car-loving three-year-old boy, who is ‘filled with the wonder, love, a nd energy every child his age should have’.

In recent week’s Lucas’ family received the most ‘devastating news imaginable’ when he was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare and malignant liver cancer that primarily affects children under five years old.

In a short space of time the cancer has spread to his stomach, pelvis and lymph nodes.

Lucas’ loving aunts, Shannon and Ashley, have set up a fundraiser on Go Fund Me to fundraise for both the Haematology unit, as well as Lucas and his family, so that they can have some quality time outside of hospital rooms, in between chemotherapy and surgeries and to make long lasting memories.

Shannon and Ashley outlined how Lucas loves spending time at the beach with his mummy, daddy and their dog Milo.

“His infectious smile lights up every room, and he shares so much love with his family and everyone he meets along the way.

They also outlined how most cases of hepatoblastoma appear within the first 18 months of a child’s life and is the most common type of liver cancer in children, especially in those under three.

“The tumor is made up of tissue that resembles bile duct cells, mature liver cells, or fetal liver cells. Symptoms include abdominal pain, swelling, and a lump. Treatment options include surgery and chemotherapy.

They told how little Lucas ‘went from normal life attending fun nursery days and playing with his cousins to long hospital stays and has now begun intense chemo therapy and will receive liver surgery a few months down the line. ‘

"This surgery will either be to remove small amount of liver or a full liver transplant, this will be decided after the 1st cycle of chemo. Surgery will take place in Birmingham.

Lucas is currently undergoing treatment at Belfast Royal Hospital in the Haematology Unit and the consultants, doctors and nurses ‘are providing the best care possible.’

Shannon and Ashley said the Unit has been ‘brilliant so far, giving Lucas toys, providing Paul's house for the parents and any other necessities.’

This is especially important as Lucas is not allowed visitors apart from his parents and grandparents at the moment.

“As aunties to Lucas, we want to support in any way we can as we cannot be there in person. We have set up this page to fundraise for both the haematology unit and Lucas and family to have some quality time outside of hospital rooms inbetween chemotherapy and surgeries, making long lasting memories.”

They concluded: “Any donation, big or small, means the world to us. If you are not in the position to donate, please share. Thank you for standing with our family.”

If you’d like to donate to support Lucas and the unit, you can do so via Go Fund me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-lucass-cancer-journey