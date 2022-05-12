Derry’s Brooke Scullion takes to the stage tonight in Eurovision Song Contest semi-final

Brooke Scullion, pictured in rehearsals for tonight's semi-final. Picture: Andres Poveda.

The Bellaghy woman is hoping for a coveted spot in Saturday night’s semi-final with her self-penned song, ‘That’s Rich.’

Brooke has been rehearsing hard in Turin for tonight’s performance and the great news is that people in Northern Ireland can vote for her.

Brooke took to social media this morning to tell Northern Ireland viewers to Vote Brooke Ireland Number 10 at 6 22-52-10 or you can also vote via the app, which can be downloaded for free. Further details of how and when to vote will be revealed during the show, which begins at 8pm.

Brooke said: “The Eurovision experience is a dream come true and I hope I do my country proud.’

Local viewers can watch the semi-final on RTE 2, on RTE Player or BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The 18 semi-finalists performing tonight are: Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and Czech Republic.

The current favourites to win the competition are Ukraine.

‘That’s Rich’ is one of 18 songs competing tonight for one of 10 slots in the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest.