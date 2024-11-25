'Devastation' after deaths of friends Ryan Glenn and Gorby Galbraith from Castlederg in Donegal collision

The town of Castlederg has been left shocked and ‘devastated’ by the deaths of two friends in a road traffic collision in Donegal over the weekend.

The two men have been named locally as Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith, who Gardai said were both in their 30s.

They died following the fatal road traffic collision near Castlefinn, Co. Donegal on Friday, November 22.

The collision involving two vehicles occurred on the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm.

Mr Glenn and Mr Galbraith were the two occupants of one of the cars.

A woman and a man, who are both in their 70s, from the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny Universoty Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A second woman, who is in her 30s, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh said there was shock at the deaths of the two men and the injury of other people in the collision.

The West Tyrone MLA extended his ‘deepest sympathy to the families of Gordy Galbraith and of Ryan Glenn who have been plunged into grief as a result of this tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are also with the three people injured and I hope they make a full recovery.

“I want to commend the emergency services who attended and assisted at the scene of the terrible tragedy.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact (0035374) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Dergview FC also extended its deepest sympathies to the Galbraith and Glenn families.

A spokesperson said, in a post on Facebook: “Gordy was a past player of the club at both youth and senior level and his two sons are currently playing with our Youth Academy. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the others involved in the accident.”