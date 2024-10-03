'Disappear Here’ Film Festival returns to Ballyliffin this weekend with 15 world premieres and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular ‘Disappear Here’ Film Festival begins this week in Ballyliffin, Donegal, with a packed programme of events that includes 15 world premieres.

The festival is this year celebrating its seventh edition and will run from Friday, October 4 to Monday, October 7, with a programme that highlights emerging and established talent across a diverse range of genres.

The festival will not only present 15 world premieres but also 80 short films, five feature films, 17 documentaries, alongside music videos and animations from both Irish and international filmmakers.

Founder and Creative Director Michael McLaughlin shared his excitement about the upcoming event: “Disappear Here Film Festival is not just about showcasing films; it's about creating a space for filmmakers and audiences to connect, share ideas, and celebrate the power of storytelling.

"This year, we are especially proud to provide a platform for so many world premieres and to continue our mission of bringing international stories to rural Donegal.”

The festival kicks off on Friday, October 4, with the Donegal premiere of the eagerly awaited feature ‘Dead Man's Money’ by Paul Kennedy, a gripping tale of family betrayal, greed, and deceit.

Starring Ciaran McMenamin, Judith Roddy, Pat Shortt and Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls) The screening will be followed by a wine reception, generously sponsored by Ampersand and Rioja Vega.

Other highlights of the weekend include:

Feature Films and Documentaries: The festival’s feature films and documentaries span a wide array of topics.

Among the standouts are ‘Lost Boys – Belfast's Missing Children,’ directed by Des Michael Henderson, a riveting investigation into a series of disappearances during Northern Ireland’s Troubles, and hit of the summer & Ireland’s 2025 Oscar entry ‘KNEECAP,’which tells the electrifying origin story of the trailblazing Irish-language rap trio, starring Michael Fassbender in a supporting role.

Another powerful feature, Where Olive Trees Weep, delves into the lives of Palestinians under Israeli occupation, exploring themes of trauma, resilience, and justice.

Short Films Programme: The festival’s short film lineup showcases Irish and international shorts, including a range of genres such as drama, comedy, and experimental film.

The Irish Shorts Programme includes a mix of compelling narratives, such as Le Chéile (Together) and Misread, while the International Shorts offer a diverse cinematic perspective from across the globe.

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience a curated selection of short documentaries, offering insight into stories of social change, personal journeys, and global challenges.

In addition to its rich programme of films, Disappear Here Film Festival offers attendees a series of industry workshops and panel discussions designed to inspire filmmakers at every level of their careers.

On Saturday, October 5, the festival presents the highly anticipated Directors' Panel, featuring two celebrated Irish directors: Paul Kennedy (Dead Man's Money) and Rich Peppiatt (KNEECAP).

Moderated by Derek O'Connor from RTÉ Culture, this panel promises to offer invaluable insights into the art of directing, from storyboarding and casting to navigating the challenges of independent filmmaking.

A Casting Workshop with acclaimed casting director Shauna Griffith will also take place, providing actors with tips on making a lasting impression during auditions and how to succeed in self-taping.

Celebrating Local Talent: Northern Exposure Award and Bursary

The festival continues its tradition of supporting local filmmakers with the Northern Exposure Award and €500 Bursary, backed by the Donegal Film Office.

This award recognises the most promising emerging talents from the region and provides crucial financial support to help filmmakers bring their visions to life.

Local filmmakers will also be featured in the festival’s Northern Exposure Showcase, with standout works like Reclaiming Lives: The Next Steps and Goodnight Midnight.

Michael McLaughlin emphasized the importance of nurturing local talent: “Donegal has always been a place of incredible creative energy, and it’s inspiring to see how many filmmakers from the region are being recognised on both national and international stages.

" We’re proud to support them through our Northern Exposure Award and continue fostering these important voices in Irish cinema.”

Partnership with ChangeMakers Donegal: Championing Films for Social Change

For another year, Disappear Here Film Festival partners with ChangeMakers Donegal and Concern Worldwide to host the Short Documentary Bursary and celebrate films that focus on social justice and global awareness.

This collaboration highlights films such as ‘I'm Grand,’directed by Caroline Harvey, which explores the lives of social care workers in Ireland and their incredible resilience in the face of overwhelming challenges.

Tickets and Venue Information:

Disappear Here Film Festival will take place in the Ballyliffin Hotel. Tickets can be purchased for individual screenings for €9, or attendees can opt for the Access All Films (AAF) Pass for €40, allowing unlimited access to screenings throughout the weekend.

For further details on the programme and to book tickets, visit https://disappearherefilmfest.com or email [email protected]