Donegal motorists must provide driver number for insurance from end of month

All Donegal motorists looking to renew their motor insurance, or take out a new motor insurance policy must provide their driver number from the end of the month onwards, the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) has warned.

From March 31 2025 it will be an offence for any insurance provider or broker to issue a motor insurance policy where the driver number has not been supplied.

This means that anyone in Donegal who does not provide the driver numbers for all named drivers on their respective policy will not be legally able to receive motor insurance.

Every motorist has their own unique Driver Number which stays with them for life, regardless of changes to their vehicle, insurance policy and even when they renew their driver’s licence. It is listed under section 4(d) of every person’s driver’s licence.

Motorists in Donegal will now need to provide their driver number for insurance purposes. Picture: Duncan Andison - stock.adobe.com

This road safety measure was included in the Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023 and is aimed at further enhancing road safety. The driver number details for Donegal and the rest of the country will be added to the Irish Motor Insurance Database (IMID), the tool already used by the Gardaí to detect and apprehend uninsured drivers.

Already An Garda Síochána receive insurance details for more than three million vehicles and five million drivers which are updated on a daily basis. The addition of the Driver Number will act as a unique identifier for each specific driver. This will provide An Garda Síochána with a more comprehensive insight into any offences individuals may have committed and make it even more difficult for drivers who act illegally on Irish roads to evade detection.

The addition of the Driver Number will represent the final data phase of the Irish Motor Insurance Database project, a joint initiative between the Department of Transport, An Garda Síochána, Insurance Ireland, the MIBI and insurance providers. The project was established to help clamp down on the high levels of uninsured driving in the State, with figures from the MIBI showing there were approximately 188,000 uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads in 2022, representing one in every 12 private vehicles.

The MIBI is a not for profit organisation that was established to compensate the victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles.

“From 31st March onwards this legislative requirement will be a necessity for anyone in Donegal who is looking to renew their motor insurance or to take out a new policy,” said David Fitzgerald, CEO of the MIBI.

“For most Donegal people this will just mean they will have to take a quick look at their driver’s licence and provide the correct number, listed under point 4(d) on their licence as part of their renewal process. If they have additional drivers listed on their policy, then the driver numbers for those individuals will also have to be provided.

“This is an important measure that will help bring more safety to Irish roads and greater accountability to anyone who breaks the law. Every licensed driver has their own unique driver number which stays with them regardless of the vehicle they are using. This new legal requirement provides An Garda Síochána with a more comprehensive insight into any offences a driver may have committed, making it even more difficult for drivers who act illegally on Irish roads to evade detection.

“When combined with the impact the database is already making, allowing the Gardaí to identify uninsured drivers in seconds, this will further enhance the policing of Irish roads. We all want safer roads in Donegal and across this country. This adds another layer of effectiveness to IMID, aiding the battle against illegal driving activity,” Mr. Fitzgerald concluded.

Further information on Driver Numbers and the new requirements are available on https://www.understandinginsurance.ie/driver-number