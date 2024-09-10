Donna McDermott to be laid to rest on Wednesday
Popular Inishowen woman Donna McDermott, who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on Friday night will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
The Requiem Mass for Donna, of Ballymacarthur, Greencastle, will take place in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack at 11am.
Donna, who was in her 30s, is predeceased by her father Brendan and is the much-loved daughter of Mary.
Heartbroken by her passing are her brothers and sister, Brendan, Brian, Danielle and Richard, Donna’s partner Robert, Donna’s sister-in-law Margaret and brother-in-law Will, Nikita and Andrea.
She is also deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces Anna and Megen and her nephew Charlie, wider family circle, many friends and neighbours.
Donna’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Facebook page of Eamonn McLaughlin Funeral Directors
