Dungiven teenager Isaac Roxborough sadly dies after quad bike collision

By Laura Glenn
Published 26th Jun 2024, 21:53 BST
Police have confirmed that a teenage boy from Burnfoot, Dungiven has sadly died following a collision involving a quad bike outside Eglinton village on Tuesday morning.

Isaac Roxborough, who was riding the quad, passed away in hospital today, Wednesday, June 26, from his injuries following the single-vehicle collision on the Ballygudden Road.Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time, Isaac was just 14 years old.

"A meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and we would ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning, June 25, shortly before 11.30am or who witnessed the collision to contact us on 101 quoting 675 25/06/24 with any information or dash-cam footage."

