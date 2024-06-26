Dungiven teenager Isaac Roxborough sadly dies after quad bike collision
Police have confirmed that a teenage boy from Burnfoot, Dungiven has sadly died following a collision involving a quad bike outside Eglinton village on Tuesday morning.
Isaac Roxborough, who was riding the quad, passed away in hospital today, Wednesday, June 26, from his injuries following the single-vehicle collision on the Ballygudden Road.Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time, Isaac was just 14 years old.