Eamon Martin warns of repercussions of £20 Universal Credit cut

Archbishop Eamon Martin.

The Archbishop of Armagh spoke of the destruction being wreaked by poverty during a Mass on the Feast of Saint Vincent de Paul last night at St. Therese’s Church, Banbridge.

He praised volunteers from the St. Vincent de Paul Society for their work in addressing the ill effects of inequality.

“During the pandemic your voices alerted us to the phenomenon of ‘in-work’ poverty which can impact especially on those who are self-employed or part-time, and those with temporary or on zero-hours contracts.

“You are also aware - through the demand you face for food, clothing, fuel and hygiene assistance - of the scourge of unsustainable debt which binds so many citizens, including a lot of our young adults who have become trapped in a ‘buy now pay later’ culture,” he said.

The Derry-born Primate warned further pain will be inflicted by the looming end to emergency supports and by rising prices.