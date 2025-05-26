€8.4M funding awarded to aid creation of cross-border SPEAR Centre

A cross-border initiative that will ‘place the North-West at the forefront of semiconductor photonics research and innovation’ has been awarded funding.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has been awarded €8.46 million in funding to spearhead the creation of the Semiconductor Photonics Education and Research (SPEAR) Centre. The project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme overseen by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

SPEAR Centre is a transformative initiative aimed at driving socio-economic regeneration and high-tech innovation across the cross-border North-West region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by ATU’s WiSAR Lab, in partnership with Ulster University and the Tyndall National Institute at University College Cork, and anchored by industry partner Seagate Technology, the SPEAR Centre will position the region as a dynamic hub for semiconductor photonics, one of the world’s fastest growing and most strategically vital sectors.

Representatives from ATU, Tyndall, Ulster University, and Seagate at the announcement of the SPEAR Centre. L–R: Dr Stephen Seawright (ATU), Peter Smyth (Tyndall), Professor William Scanlon (Tyndall), Dr Nick Timmons (ATU), Gerry Kindlon (Seagate), Maria Gallagher (ATU), Peter Devine (Ulster University).

The funding is being delivered through the Innovation Challenge Fund, part of Theme 2: ‘Delivering Socio-Economic Regeneration and Transformation’ of the PEACEPLUS Programme.

Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, welcomed the announcement:

“We are proud to lead this ambitious cross-border initiative that will place the North-West at the forefront of semiconductor photonics research and innovation. In today’s fast-changing global economy, this investment not only supports the region but also strengthens Ireland’s national response to the global semiconductor challenge.”

As semiconductors increasingly underpin digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and secure supply chains, global competition for technological leadership is intensifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SPEAR Centre aligns with the EU Chips Act and Ireland’s Smart Specialisation Strategy, reflecting the urgent need to build sovereign capacity in advanced chip and photonics technologies.

Professor William Scanlon, CEO of Tyndall National Institute, noted:

“The SPEAR Centre reflects a shared vision for advancing semiconductor and photonics capability across the island of Ireland. This investment will accelerate collaborative research and talent development in a sector that is vital to our technological and economic future.”

The Centre will focus on smart manufacturing, photonics integration, and AI design, underpinned by three core pillars:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctoral College – training PhD researchers in photonics and AI

Innovation Fund – supporting R&D in at least nine regional SMEs

Strategic Engagement Programme – driving awareness, collaboration, and policy alignment

Professor Liam Maguire, Pro Vice-Chancellor Research at Ulster University, emphasised the Centre’s cross-border impact:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ulster University is delighted to collaborate on this transformative initiative. The SPEAR Centre will serve as a catalyst for cross-border innovation, foster the development of critical skills, and empower SMEs to fully leverage the potential of emerging technologies.”

Dr Nick Timmons, Director of ATU’s WiSAR Lab and SPEAR Lead, highlighted the project’s potential:

“This is a game-changing investment, not just in funding, but in what it means for the region’s future. The SPEAR Centre will drive a new wave of innovation, upskilling, and entrepreneurship in a strategically vital technology.”

“By bringing together academic excellence, industry leaders, and local SMEs, we’re creating an ecosystem that’s globally connected and locally impactful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SPEAR will deliver cutting-edge research, high-value training, and real-world business support. Crucially, it will help embed advanced technology capabilities across the region, creating long-term opportunities on both sides of the border.”

By supporting SMEs, creating high-value research jobs, and fostering cross-border collaboration, the SPEAR Centre will boost regional resilience and innovation-driven growth while further advancing Ireland’s role in this critical global sector.

Gina McIntyre, Chief Executive of SEUPB, concluded:

“The SPEAR Centre is a prime example of how PEACEPLUS can unlock potential through collaboration, innovation, and regional development. “ “Economic development in any post-conflict region is essential for underpinning peace, by creating prosperity. The provision of support for SMEs, research and innovation in specific areas identified is a key focus within the PEACEPLUS Programme.”

“By investing in collaborative innovation, we will see the development of strong and entrepreneurial, innovation-led ecosystems that drive sustainable growth, increased productivity and competitive advantage.”

With a focus on skills development, research, and enterprise, the SPEAR Centre will help shape the next generation of leaders in semiconductor and photonics.