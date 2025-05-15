Family of Danielle McLaughlin welcomes confirmation inquest into her death is to take place in Donegal

The family of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin, who was murdered in India, have welcomed confirmation that an inquest into her death is to be held in Donegal.

In a statement issued through the family’s solicitor Mr Desmond Doherty, Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan said it was ‘very heartening that the relevant authorities, here in Ireland, showed their compassion and care in agreeing to and supporting the requirement for an Inquest to be held in Donegal.”

The statement reads: “The family of Danielle Mc Laughlin welcome the convening of an Inquest by the Coroner for Donegal, Dr. Denis Mc Cauley. Danielle’s

death took place in Goa, India in March 2017. Vikat Bhagat was convicted of Danielle’s murder and rape in February this year after a trial in India lasting eight years. He received a life sentence.

The late Danielle McLaughlin.

"Danielle’s mother, Andrea, confirms that – ‘I am grateful to the Attorney General, who engaged with my solicitor as soon as an application was made that an

Inquest should be convened on the grounds that it would be advisable, and in the interests of justice. I also extend my thanks to the Coroner for Donegal, for meeting with me and providing the confirmation that an Inquest would now be opened.

"I understand and appreciate that the circumstances of Danielle’s case, and the fact that she was killed when abroad makes her case exceptional. It is very heartening that the relevant authorities, here in Ireland, showed their compassion and care in agreeing to and supporting the requirement for an Inquest to be held in Donegal, Danielle’s home, after the horrific events that ended her beautiful life thousands of miles away.

“My solicitor has begun the process of providing all the legal documentation and contacts that he holds in Danielle’s case to the Coroner so that this may assist the Coroner as he conducts his Investigations, which will hopefully lead to a hearing in the months ahead.’

Danielle was from Buncrana and was just 28 years old when she was murdered in Goa in March 2017.

Her funeral heard how she had made a ‘huge impression on people’s lives.’