Family of Derry woman Rebecca Browne marks 'two years of heartbreak and unanswered questions'

The family of Derry woman Rebecca Browne have marked the second anniversary of her death by paying tribute to the popular and much-loved young woman who ‘was stolen far too soon’.

The family has also reiterated its call for justice and ‘truth’ and placed a cross at Ludden in Buncrana, at the place ‘where Rebecca’s beautiful life was so cruelly taken’.

Rebecca was tragically killed in Buncrana in May 2023 after she was struck by a Garda patrol car.

In December 2024, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) confirmed nobody will be prosecuted over her death.

Rebecca’s family told of their devastation over the decision and in a post on the Facebook page ‘Justice for Rebecca Browne’ on Wednesday, they spoke of how they have had ‘two years of heartbreak, unanswered questions, and a justice system that continues to fall silent.’

“Rebecca was more than a daughter, a sister, a friend. She was joy, light, and laughter — a soul who lit up every room and every life she touched. Her life was full of promise, and it was stolen far too soon.

“We have formally requested a full review of the decision not to prosecute and access to the complete investigation materials. What we’ve received instead are fragments. Silence. Delay. We continue to wait for the truth — and we won’t stop asking for it.

“Rebecca is the brightest star — and a star will always shines brightest in the darkest sky. As we walk this long hard road toward justice, we ask her to guide us. Help us find those with honest hearts and justice running through their veins. Lead us to the light — to truth, to answers, to peace.

“We remember her. We love her. We fight for her. Always.”

A post on the campaign page described how ‘with trembling hands and shattered hearts, her mother Lynn, father Jerry, and granda placed a wooden cross at the roadside’ on Wednesday.

" A symbol of love. Of grief. Of the fight that still burns for truth and justice in Ireland.

“No family should ever have to stand where theirs did today. And yet—somehow—they did. Maybe it was Rebecca, holding them up like she always did. Whispering, ‘Keep going’.

“In the quiet, a kind stranger stopped. A wee man with a big heart. He simply said: ‘You need to keep fighting. Buncrana is behind you’. To that man—thank you. For seeing them. For honouring her. For reminding us all: Rebecca is not forgotten. And neither is the truth.”

“Rebecca,” they added, “should be here. Laughing. Living. Instead, her cross now stands where justice has yet to be delivered.”

Rebecca’s family, it was stated, will soon hold a roadside vigil and ask their local priest to bless the cross – a ‘symbol of every broken heart in this country.’ “Because a life was taken. And no one is ‘supposedly accountable’.”

You can read the family’s tributes in full and more about their campaign at the Justice for Rebecca Browne page on Facebook.