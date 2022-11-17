In a statement, a spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána have now concluded their Forensic Examination of the scene of the fatal occurrence in Creeslough on 7th October 2022, assisted by the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities. The overall investigation into the cause of this occurrence is ongoing.

“With effect from 12:30pm on Thursday, November 17, the road traffic diversions previously in place around the scene will be removed.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the community for their assistance and cooperation during the period of scene examination. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased, and all those injured and affected by this occurrence.”

Numerous vigils, like this one in Carndonagh, were held across the world following the tragedy in Creeslough.