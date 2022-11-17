Forensic examination of Cresslough explosion scene concludes - traffic diversions to be lifted
An Garda Siochana has confirmed that its forensic examination of the scene of the explosion in Creeslough has concluded and the road traffic diversions will be removed this afternoon, Thursday.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána have now concluded their Forensic Examination of the scene of the fatal occurrence in Creeslough on 7th October 2022, assisted by the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities. The overall investigation into the cause of this occurrence is ongoing.
“With effect from 12:30pm on Thursday, November 17, the road traffic diversions previously in place around the scene will be removed.
“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the community for their assistance and cooperation during the period of scene examination. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased, and all those injured and affected by this occurrence.”
Ten people were killed in the explosion on October 7.