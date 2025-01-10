Foul play not suspected following discovery of body in Burnfoot
Gardai have said that foul play is not suspected following the death of a man whose body was discovered at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination was carried out by State Pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan on the body of a man, aged in his 30s, discovered at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot, County Donegal, yesterday, Wednesday, January 8.
The results of the examination are not being released for operational reasons.
A file will now be prepared for the coroner.
