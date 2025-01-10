Foul play not suspected following discovery of body in Burnfoot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gardai have said that foul play is not suspected following the death of a man whose body was discovered at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by State Pathologist Dr. Linda Mulligan on the body of a man, aged in his 30s, discovered at a vacant property in Dundrain, Burnfoot, County Donegal, yesterday, Wednesday, January 8.

The results of the examination are not being released for operational reasons.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.