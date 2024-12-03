Fundraiser after devastating fire leaves Inishowen family with nothing but 'just the clothes on their backs'

A fundraiser has been set up to help support a family in Inishowen who have been left with just ‘the clothes on their backs’ after a devastating fire left them without a home.

Shaun Crossan and his partner Bernie Friel, along with their two girls aged two and ten years old, were living in a mobile home in Glengad in Inishowen while they saved up to buy a house.

On Monday evening, while Bernie was at work in her hometown of Fanad and Shaun, a fisherman, went to collect his daughter, the mobile home went on fire and was ‘completely gutted’.

While they are thankful no-one was hurt, the family lost ‘everything,’ from clothes to keys, furniture and even presents that had been bought for Christmas.

Shaun’s sister, Stephanie McFarland has set up a fundraiser to help them ‘someway pick up the pieces’ and show them they’re not alone.

Stephanie told the Journal how they have been so heartened by the support they have received so far and told how neighbours tried to put out the fire, but this was sadly not possible.

"Bless the neighbours, they ran to help, but everything is gutted. Everything is gone – anything you could imagine, they lost. They’re going to need support and know they’re not on their own. People have been more than good so far.”

On the Go Fund Me link, she said: “I’m setting up this fundraiser for my hard working brother Shaun and his girlfriend Bernie who have 2 little girls. Due to a severe fire this evening in their home they are now left without a home. All they have left is the clothes that’s on their back. With it only a few weeks now to Christmas and I know times are tight but if you could please donate even €5 or donate kids clothing it would be greatly appreciated to this young family to help them someway pick up the pieces and show them their not alone. Thank you so much.”

You can donate to the family via the link at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7buqq-family-in-need or search ‘Go Fund Me – Family in Need.’

Every single pound and message of support is very much appreciated.