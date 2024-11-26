Funeral arrangements announced for Castlederg friends who died in Donegal collision

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the two friends from Castlederg, who sadly passed away following a road traffic collision in Donegal on Friday, November 22.

Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith died following the collision a fatal road traffic collision near Castlefinn.

The collision involving two vehicles occurred on the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm.

Ryan Glenn, late of 14, Derg View, Castlederg, was the beloved father of Logan, much-loved son of Caroline and Trevor, loving brother of Chloe, cherished grandson of Marian and Eugene (Mc Ivor) and Eileen and the late Percy (Glenn).

He will be reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE on Wednesday, November 27 and Thursday, November 28 from 4pm to 8pm.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ryan will be conducted at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 29 at 1pm with interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery.

Gordy Galbraith was the much-loved father of Alex and Ethan, beloved son of Andy and the late Kathleen (Kate), loving brother of Samantha, Jacqueline, Andrena, Sabrina, Robert and Leanne.

He will be reposing at the family home at 23, Hospital Road, Castlederg on Tuesday, November 26 and Wednesday, November 27 from 12noon to 10pm.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Gordy, will be held at the family home, on Thursday, November 28 at 1pm with interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery. See www.funeraltimes.com

The men’s deaths have devastated their local community.

Alderman Derek Hussey expressed his sympathy and said: “ Both of these young men were known to me and indeed Mr Galbraith belonged to several organisations that I also belong to.

"My sincerest sympathy goes out to both the Galbraith and Glenn families and to the friends of both young men at what is a stressful time for all.

"I have no doubt that all will know the support of the local community in the coming days as we prepare to lay Gordy and Ricky to rest.”