Funeral details confirmed for 'beloved' Derry teenager Kian
The obituary for the popular 16-year-old tells how he is ‘the beloved son of Emmett and Fiona, loving brother of Abaígael, cherished grandson of Margaret and the late Noel Kirk and Michael and Michelle Dawson and a much loved nephew and cousin’.Kían’s remains will be reposing in his home, 23 Carnhill, from 7pm this evening, Monday, August 26.
His funeral will leave from there on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.Kian’s family had requested family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Youthlife, 23 Bishop Street, Derry, BT48 6PR.
Kian passed away following a single-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, August 24.