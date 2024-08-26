Funeral details confirmed for 'beloved' Derry teenager Kian

By Laura Glenn
Published 26th Aug 2024, 19:43 BST
Derry teenager Kian Dawson-Kirk is to be laid to rest on Thursday, following Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill.

The obituary for the popular 16-year-old tells how he is ‘the beloved son of Emmett and Fiona, loving brother of Abaígael, cherished grandson of Margaret and the late Noel Kirk and Michael and Michelle Dawson and a much loved nephew and cousin’.Kían’s remains will be reposing in his home, 23 Carnhill, from 7pm this evening, Monday, August 26.

His funeral will leave from there on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.Kian’s family had requested family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Youthlife, 23 Bishop Street, Derry, BT48 6PR.

See www.funeraltimes.com

Derry teenager Kian will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Kian passed away following a single-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, August 24.

Kian, the passenger in the vehicle, was fatally injured. The driver, a male in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.

Numerous tributes have been paid to Kian since his untimely death, with his school, St Columb’s College, describing him as an as an ‘engaging and popular pupil, whose personality meant he made friends easily’.

