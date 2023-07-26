Gardai appeal for information on 14-year-old Stephen Boyle missing from Manorcunningham in Donegal
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Stephen Boyle who was last seen late on Sunday night, July 23, 2023 in Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal.
By Laura Glenn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST
Stephen is described as approximately 5’ 6 in height, of medium build with fair reddish hair and blue eyes.
It is unknown what Stephen was wearing when he went missing.
Gardaí are concerned for Stephen's welfare.
Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.