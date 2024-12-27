Gardai appeal for public's assistance in tracing missing Donegal man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Thomas Bonner, who is missing from his home in Burtonport, County Donegal since Monday, December 23.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall with a heavy build. He has brown hair with a receding hairline and blue eyes.

When last seen, Thomas was wearing a grey and blue zipped fleece jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, runners and he was carrying a rucksack. Thomas also wears glasses.

It is understood Thomas may have travelled to the Carndonagh area.

When last seen, Thomas was wearing a grey and blue zipped fleece jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, runners and he was carrying a rucksack. Thomas also wears glasses.

Gardaí and Thomas' family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.