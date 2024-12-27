Gardai appeal for public's assistance in tracing missing Donegal man
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Thomas Bonner, who is missing from his home in Burtonport, County Donegal since Monday, December 23.
Thomas is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall with a heavy build. He has brown hair with a receding hairline and blue eyes.
When last seen, Thomas was wearing a grey and blue zipped fleece jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, runners and he was carrying a rucksack. Thomas also wears glasses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.