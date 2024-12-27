Gardai appeal for public's assistance in tracing missing Donegal man

By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:37 GMT
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Thomas Bonner, who is missing from his home in Burtonport, County Donegal since Monday, December 23.

Thomas is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall with a heavy build. He has brown hair with a receding hairline and blue eyes.

When last seen, Thomas was wearing a grey and blue zipped fleece jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, runners and he was carrying a rucksack. Thomas also wears glasses.

It is understood Thomas may have travelled to the Carndonagh area.

Gardaí and Thomas' family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

