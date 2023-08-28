Gardai concerned for welfare of 15-year-old Stephen Boyle missing from Burnfoot in Donegal
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Stephen Boyle who is reported missing from Burnfoot, Co. Donegal since the August 22.
By Laura Glenn
Published 28th Aug 2023, 19:46 BST- 1 min read
Stephen is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with fair reddish hair and blue eyes.
It is unknown what Stephen was wearing when he went missing.
Gardaí are concerned for Stephen's welfare.
Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 00353 74 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.