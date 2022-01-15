Gardai investigate discovery of man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Buncrana
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances on the evening of Friday, January, 14, in Buncrana, County Donegal.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 12:11 am
At approximately 7:30pm, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana. The body remains at the scene.
The scene is currently preserved and will remain preserved overnight. The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and both will attend the scene on Saturday, January, 15.
A post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday, January 15, and the results of this examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.
No further information is available at this time.