Gardai investigate discovery of man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Buncrana

At approximately 7:30pm, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana. The body remains at the scene.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene is currently preserved and will remain preserved overnight. The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and both will attend the scene on Saturday, January, 15.

A post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday, January 15, and the results of this examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.