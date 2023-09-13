Gardai renew appeal for 14-year-old Steven Boyle missing from Burnfoot in Co Donegal
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Steven Boyle who has been missing from Burnfoot, Co. Donegal since August 22, 2023
By Laura Glenn
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Stephen is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.
It is not known what Steven was wearing when he went missing.
Gardaí are concerned for Steven's welfare.Anyone with information on Steven’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0035374 932 0540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.