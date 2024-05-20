Gardai renew appeal for witnesses as man, 80s, dies after car enters water at Buncrana Pier
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water at Buncrana Pier on Sunday morning at approximately 7.30am.
Following a multi-agency search and recovery operation, the car was recovered from the water.
One man, aged in his 80s, was discovered deceased inside the vehicle. His body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
A technical examination of the scene at Buncrana Pier and Swilly Road was completed by Forensic Science Investigators (FSI) yesterday afternoon, Sunday.
Gardai confirmed that all roads have now reopened to traffic.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them.
Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6.30am and 7.30am on Sunday morning is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0035374 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
