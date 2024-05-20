Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision at Buncrana Pier on Sunday morning, May 19.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water at Buncrana Pier on Sunday morning at approximately 7.30am.

Following a multi-agency search and recovery operation, the car was recovered from the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man, aged in his 80s, was discovered deceased inside the vehicle. His body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.

A technical examination of the scene at Buncrana Pier and Swilly Road was completed by Forensic Science Investigators (FSI) yesterday afternoon, Sunday.

Gardai confirmed that all roads have now reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them.