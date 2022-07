Anthony Boyle

It is understood Anthony left his home at approximately 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

Anthony is described as being 6 foot tall with a slim build. He is bald and has brown eyes. When last seen, Anthony was wearing a dark grey/black coat and a beige hat.

Gardaí and Anthony’s family are concerned for his welfare.