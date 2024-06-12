Theo Devaney.

Gardaí in Donegal are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old, who is reported missing from Letterkenny since the morning of Tuesday, June 11.

Theo Devaney is described as being approximately 5’4” in height and of a slim build, with black hair, blue eyes and a goatee beard.

It is not known what Theo was wearing when last seen.

It is believed that Theo may have travelled to the Dublin area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardaí and Theo’s family are concerned for his welfare.