Gardai seek help in tracing teenager missing from Letterkenny
Gardaí in Donegal are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old, who is reported missing from Letterkenny since the morning of Tuesday, June 11.
Theo Devaney is described as being approximately 5’4” in height and of a slim build, with black hair, blue eyes and a goatee beard.
It is not known what Theo was wearing when last seen.
It is believed that Theo may have travelled to the Dublin area.
Gardaí and Theo’s family are concerned for his welfare.
