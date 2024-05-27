Gardai seek public's help in locating missing Donegal teenager
Gardaí in Buncrana are seeking the public's help in locating a teenager missing from Inishowen.
15-year-old Steven Boyle is reported missing from the Magherabeg area of Inishowen, Donegal since Saturday, May 25 2024.
Steven is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station
