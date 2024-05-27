Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gardaí in Buncrana are seeking the public's help in locating a teenager missing from Inishowen.

15-year-old Steven Boyle is reported missing from the Magherabeg area of Inishowen, Donegal since Saturday, May 25 2024.

Steven is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

