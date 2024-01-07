Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Patrick Potter who is reported missing from Burnfoot, County Donegal since Friday, January 5, 2024.

Patrick Potter.

Patrick was last seen shortly after 1pm on Friday afternoon.

Patrick is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Patrick was wearing a black baseball cap, a black Canada Goose jacket, grey trousers and white runners.