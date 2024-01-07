News you can trust since 1772

Gardai seeking to trace 16 year-old missing from Burnfoot in Donegal

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Patrick Potter who is reported missing from Burnfoot, County Donegal since Friday, January 5, 2024.
By Laura Glenn
Published 7th Jan 2024, 17:34 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 17:36 GMT
Patrick Potter.
Patrick Potter.

Patrick was last seen shortly after 1pm on Friday afternoon.

Patrick is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Patrick was wearing a black baseball cap, a black Canada Goose jacket, grey trousers and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 000353 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.