Garsai appeal for information on missing person Daniel McLaughlin from Quigley's Point in Donegal
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 74-year-old Daniel McLaughlin who is missing from his home in Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal.
By Laura Glenn
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:42 BST
Daniel was last seen at his home in Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal, in or around July 7, 2023.
Daniel is described as being 6’ in height with a slim build. Daniel has grey hair. His eye colour is believed to be blue. He wears glasses.
He is known to regularly visit Quigley's Point Village, Derry City and Carndonagh.