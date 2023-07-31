Daniel McLaughlin.

Daniel was last seen at his home in Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal, in or around July 7, 2023.

Daniel is described as being 6’ in height with a slim build. Daniel has grey hair. His eye colour is believed to be blue. He wears glasses.

He is known to regularly visit Quigley's Point Village, Derry City and Carndonagh.

Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his welfare.