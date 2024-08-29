Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kian Dawson-Kirk was the ‘ultimate likeable rogue,’ a ‘wee character,’ and a rainbow baby who was ‘taken from us far too soon,’ mourners at his funeral heard on Thursday morning.

St Brigid’s Church in Carnhill was overflowing with heartbroken mourners as those who knew and loved the 16-year-old and his family came together for his Requiem Mass.

There, celebrant Father Sean O’Donnell told his parents Fiona and Emmett, sister Abaígael, grandparents Margaret, Michael and Michelle, extended family, friends, teammates and schoolmates that everyone prays ‘with you and for you’ as they mourn the untimely loss of their ‘blue eyed boy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the beginning of the Mass, Fiona, Emmett and Abaígael brought symbols of Kian’s life to the altar.

Kian Dawson-Kirk was laid to rest on Thursday.

These were Kian’s photograph, a road sign for White Hart Lane, a pennant from Don Bosco’s FC who Kian played for, and a Derry City FC top, signed by all the players.

Fr O’Donnell told mourners: "Kian’s life, though brief, was full of love, joy, and light. He touched the lives of many with his kindness, his laughter, and his spirit; these memories are the treasures that remain with us forever.”

He continued: “ We may not be able to hold him in our arms, but we can hold him in our hearts, where his spirit will live on, guiding us, comforting us, and reminding us of the hope that one day we will be reunited.”

Kian, mourners heard, was born on December 14, 2007.

"Nearly a Christmas baby – maybe explaining why he had a special bond with Christmas Trees – particularly in school! His parents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

reflected that he was their rainbow baby; their blue-eyed boy; his mammy’s golden boy.

"He went to St Patrick’s PS, Pennyburn and then onto St Columb’s College, where last year he embarked on the Project 21, where he held an exemplary record for attendance and developed a flair for barbering.

"He went with his friend Jamie as Jamie collected his GCSE results just this day last week and his Year Head, Mr Chambers, told me he was buzzing and full of enthusiasm for continuing that journey. He was looking forward to starting his barbering career and travelling the world.”

Kian, said Fr O’Donnell, ‘has been described as: kind, loyal, funny, generous; very expressive, as he talked with his face and hands – just a wee character.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He never judged anyone or their circumstances always willing to be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on or the one to make you laugh,

whatever the situation required.

"He genuinely cared for everyone from every and any walk of life. The ultimate likeable rogue, always up to mischief, loved the craic and banter. If you dared him to do something he was guaranteed to do it.”

Fr O’Donnell shared, to laughter among the tears, some anecdotes that reflected Kian’s character.

“As a dare, he re-enacted the scene from Elf, and managed to snap the St. Columb’s College Christmas tree in half. I’m told he once walked from his granny and grandad Dawson’s house to his house with a pair of shorts on his head because his grandad Mickey, dared him to for a fiver!

"He used to do wee skits in the house and perform wee shows and dress up in superheroes costumes when younger, which were hilarious. He was infectious and made everyone he met laugh.

"He genuinely took an interest in people – he invested in conversations and wanted to know everything about that person.

"When he got grounded, which was often at one point, his friends begged his parents to let him out because they missed his humour and he because he brought the craic and the fun to his group.

"He was empathic, the most loving carer, as mum Fiona shared, that he helped look after her while unwell, with everything helping her in and out of bed, walking upstairs, in and out of the car etc.”

Kian loved Spurs, Derry City FC and Don Bosco’s and ‘adored and idolised’ his father, who was his ‘best buddy’.

They travelled to matches together and sadly, Kian didn’t get to know that there was a trip to White Hart Lane planned for October 19.

He loved his sister, Abaígael, with ‘every fibre of his being’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kian also ‘adored his grannies and grandads’ and ‘idolised his friends and rooted for them – all his friends were his world.’

“He had an amazing circle of friends, from school, from football, all around – evident in the phenomenally busy house over these days past, and the attendance here today.

“And as we gather then to remember Kian, a young man whose love for football was as strong as his love for life, the beautiful game serves as a reflection of the journey we all take. On the football field, Kian played with heart, determination, and a spirit that inspired everyone around him.

"Each match is a journey with its own challenges, victories, and lessons, just like our journey through life. In football, as in life, there are moments of triumph and moments of loss.

"Sometimes the game doesn’t go as we planned, and we face setbacks that seem insurmountable. But just as a team rallies together, supports one another, and finds strength to continue, so too must we come together now – leaning on each other, lifting each other up, and finding hope in the promise that Kian’s journey hasn’t ended; it’s just moved to a new field, one where he’s playing the ultimate match in God’s eternal stadium.

"Kian may no longer be physically with us on the pitch of life, but his spirit, like a cherished teammate, will always be with us. His love, his laughter, and his passion will continue to inspire us, as we remember that, in God’s game plan, there’s a place for all of us in the end.

"Kian has simply moved ahead of us, as we continue the journey until we can all be together again, playing in the greatest game of all, in the presence of our Lord, reunited with his Grandad Noel, cousin Eoghan and all gone before us.

Father O’Donnell concluded by sharing a poem titled: ‘A Light That Never Fades’.

It includes the words: ‘We’ll carry you in all we do,

“In laughter and in tears,

“Your spirit dances on the wind,

“Through all our coming years.”